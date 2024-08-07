Industry set to suck up lion’s share of Flanders’ ETS revenue out to 2030, report argues
Published 14:37 on August 7, 2024 / Last updated at 14:37 on August 7, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS
Heavy industry will consume as much as 80% of the EU ETS revenue earmarked for the Belgian region of Flanders from now to 2030, leaving scant funding behind to finance decarbonisation and a just transition, according to analysis by an environmental think tank.
