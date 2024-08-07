FEATURE: Commonwealth promotes its model carbon tax, as CBAMs boost interest

Published 13:53 on August 7, 2024 / Last updated at 13:53 on August 7, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, New Zealand, Other APAC

The Commonwealth of Nations is speaking to three jurisdictions about implementing a model carbon tax law that its secretariat published last year, and is planning to further promote the law at COP29.