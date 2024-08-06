Technical UN body updates guidelines for post-2026 CORSIA carbon credit eligibility
Published 15:36 on August 6, 2024 / Last updated at 15:36 on August 6, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The technical body charged with assessing eligible carbon credit supply in the UN's international aviation offsetting scheme has updated its guidelines for standards applying to have their issuances validated for the post-2026 phase of the programme, with the first assessments to begin next year.
The technical body charged with assessing eligible carbon credit supply in the UN's international aviation offsetting scheme has updated its guidelines for standards applying to have their issuances validated for the post-2026 phase of the programme, with the first assessments to begin next year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.