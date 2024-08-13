BRIEFING: Why EU agricultural emissions are set to be the next Brussels battleground
Published 14:26 on August 13, 2024 / Last updated at 14:26 on August 13, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary
The European agricultural sector's greenhouse gas footprint is set to take centre stage in the next EU political cycle, rising from a largely neglected climate issue to a prominent source of tension between co-legislators.
