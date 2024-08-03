Minnesota concludes Summit CO2 pipeline to have net emissions benefit
Published 03:26 on August 3, 2024 / Last updated at 03:26 on August 3, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary
Minnesota agencies released the final environmental impact statement (EIS) of Summit Carbon Solutions’ (SCS) CO2 pipeline on Wednesday, concluding that the project's impact on health and the environment would be limited within the in-state stretch of the project.
