Alaska signs CCUS bill into law
Published 21:30 on August 2, 2024 / Last updated at 21:30 on August 2, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) of Alaska signed the state’s first carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) bill into law Thursday, outlining the state’s authority over projects as well as permit requirements, fees, and public hearings required of operators.
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) of Alaska signed the state’s first carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) bill into law Thursday, outlining the state’s authority over projects as well as permit requirements, fees, and public hearings required of operators.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.