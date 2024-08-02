UN shipping body inches closer to key carbon levy decision with release of impact assessment
Published 15:25 on August 2, 2024 / Last updated at 15:25 on August 2, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Shipping
A maritime greenhouse gas emissions pricing mechanism will not lead to an equivalent increase in transport costs, according to an assessment by the UN's sectoral body on the possible impacts of emission-reducing measures published this week.
A maritime greenhouse gas emissions pricing mechanism will not lead to an equivalent increase in transport costs, according to an assessment by the UN's sectoral body on the possible impacts of emission-reducing measures published this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.