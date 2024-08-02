UK, Laos sign MoU to collaborate on carbon markets, energy transition
Published 14:03 on August 2, 2024 / Last updated at 14:03 on August 2, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The UK and Laos governments have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a green economy framework with an aim to cooperate on carbon markets, energy transition, and address climate change, the UK government announced Friday.
