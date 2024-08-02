New Zealand to see minor increase in free NZU allocation after govt revises input factor
Published 13:14 on August 2, 2024 / Last updated at 13:14 on August 2, 2024 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand government on Friday announced a 3.2% increase for 2024 of the Electricity Allocation Factor (EAF), a key figure to determine the amount of CO2 permits that will be handed out to emissions-intensive, trade-exposed (EITEs) industries in the ETS.
The New Zealand government on Friday announced a 3.2% increase for 2024 of the Electricity Allocation Factor (EAF), a key figure to determine the amount of CO2 permits that will be handed out to emissions-intensive, trade-exposed (EITEs) industries in the ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.