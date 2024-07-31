Debate heats up on ‘recycled carbon fuels’ reporting rules under EU ETS
Published 14:28 on July 31, 2024 / Last updated at 14:28 on July 31, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
An EU-wide public consultation on greenhouse gas monitoring and reporting rules under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) has yielded many reactions on recycled carbon fuels (RCFs) as one of the potential avenues to decarbonise aviation and maritime transport.
An EU-wide public consultation on greenhouse gas monitoring and reporting rules under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) has yielded many reactions on recycled carbon fuels (RCFs) as one of the potential avenues to decarbonise aviation and maritime transport.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.