Potential Maryland cap-and-invest programme would help fulfil state climate goals -report
Published 01:37 on July 31, 2024 / Last updated at 01:37 on July 31, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
An economy-wide cap-and-invest programme in Maryland would help the state achieve its climate and decarbonisation goals if designed and implemented carefully, according to a recent report published by a Washington DC-based non-profit.
