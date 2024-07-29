Relaunched CCER scheme gets boost by Guangdong mangrove plans
Published 08:29 on July 29, 2024 / Last updated at 08:29 on July 29, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Chinese company has acquired carbon sink development rights for a mangrove project in Guangdong province, which would potentially make it the first in the country to obtain nationally issued carbon credits from mangrove restoration activities.
