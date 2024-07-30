Voluntary carbon credits on the table under SBTi revision of corporate net-zero standard
Published 12:00 on July 30, 2024 / Last updated at 10:42 on July 30, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) will formally consider the use of voluntary carbon credits under its corporate net-zero standard, according to technical papers published Tuesday, with proposals that would allow companies to use units towards climate targets under certain circumstances.
