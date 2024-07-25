New UK public company created to boost Britain’s quest for energy independence, net zero
Published 16:13 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 16:13 on July 25, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, UK ETS
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband announced today a new British Energy partnership that aims to leverage up to £60 billion of private investment into the UK's quest for independence in clean energy technologies that will drive the country's net zero transition.
