Xpansiv’s CBL spot exchange trades 37,606 tonnes on first day
Published 08:51 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 08:51 on July 25, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, US, Voluntary
Xpansiv launched trading of standardised Global Emissions Offset (GEO) contracts on its CBL spot exchange on Monday with 37,606 tonnes trading via the contracts, which are aligned with the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) Core Carbon Principles (CCP).
Xpansiv launched trading of standardised Global Emissions Offset (GEO) contracts on its CBL spot exchange on Monday with 37,606 tonnes trading via the contracts, which are aligned with the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) Core Carbon Principles (CCP).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.