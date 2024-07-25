Permitting, legal framework of US states key criteria for developers in siting carbon storage projects
Published 01:18 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 01:18 on July 25, 2024 / Joan Pinto
US states that have primacy to approve carbon storage projects, assume post-injection liability, and codify a legal framework are favoured when considering citing of projects in the nascent technology, attendees of a conference heard this week.
