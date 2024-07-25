Brazilian BECCS plans inch forward amid regulatory uncertainty
Published 01:22 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 01:22 on July 25, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
An ethanol producer’s plans for a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant in Brazil are proceeding, but critical investments are held up by a bill that failed to clear the national legislature before it adjourned last week.
