CAR releases draft Argentina biogas livestock protocol for public comment
Published 13:04 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 13:04 on July 24, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Climate Action Reserve (CAR) standard has released a draft version of the Argentina Livestock Protocol, aiming for greater coherence in the accounting and reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions in Argentina's livestock sector.
