Americas > Canada releases new provisions against greenwashing, environmental claims

Canada releases new provisions against greenwashing, environmental claims

Published 01:30 on July 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:30 on July 24, 2024  / Joan Pinto /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

The Competition Bureau of Canada on Monday released a new volume of provisions tackling environmental claims and greenwashing, with guidance for companies to comply with laws that prohibit misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices.
The Competition Bureau of Canada on Monday released a new volume of provisions tackling environmental claims and greenwashing, with guidance for companies to comply with laws that prohibit misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.