Canada releases new provisions against greenwashing, environmental claims
Published 01:30 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 01:30 on July 24, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
The Competition Bureau of Canada on Monday released a new volume of provisions tackling environmental claims and greenwashing, with guidance for companies to comply with laws that prohibit misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices.
The Competition Bureau of Canada on Monday released a new volume of provisions tackling environmental claims and greenwashing, with guidance for companies to comply with laws that prohibit misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.