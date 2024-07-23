Russia looks to lure small businesses and entrepreneurs into carbon trading
Published 17:08 on July 23, 2024 / Last updated at 17:08 on July 23, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Voluntary
The Russian government has proposed changes to simplify access to carbon credits in the country, making it easier for small businesses and individuals to take part in the national carbon market, the Ministry of Economic Development announced on Tuesday.
