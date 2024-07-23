Environmental groups take issue with IPCC’s approach to carbon removals, CCS
Published 17:02 on July 23, 2024 / Last updated at 17:02 on July 23, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Climate Talks, International, Voluntary
A group of civil society and indigenous peoples organisations have written to the UN’s climate change science body, the IPCC, highlighting the risk of over-relying on Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR) in meeting global climate goals.
A group of civil society and indigenous peoples organisations have written to the UN’s climate change science body, the IPCC, highlighting the risk of over-relying on Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR) in meeting global climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.