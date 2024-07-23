Auction of Malawi’s Article 6 cookstove carbon credits clears, meeting reserve price
Published 16:28 on July 23, 2024 / Last updated at 16:28 on July 23, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A voluntary carbon trading platform’s sale of 1.5 million Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) at a minimum of $10 each generated by clean cooking projects in Malawi has cleared, meeting the reserve price in the final minutes across all three lots on offer before closing.
A voluntary carbon trading platform’s sale of 1.5 million Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) at a minimum of $10 each generated by clean cooking projects in Malawi has cleared, meeting the reserve price in the final minutes across all three lots on offer before closing.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.