Australia spends on new tech to reduce ‘hard-to-abate’ emissions, cement the winner
Published 10:30 on July 23, 2024 / Last updated at 10:30 on July 23, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia on Tuesday announced A$65 million ($43 mln) in new spending on seven projects to support smaller, more nascent carbon capture, storage, and utilisation projects across the nation, with a focus on technologies to reduce emissions from the cement manufacturing process.
