UK will struggle to meet its goal for clean power by 2030, research warns
Published 15:52 on July 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:54 on July 22, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK's new government faces a "substantial challenge" in decarbonising the power system by 2030, an analytics and consulting firm warned on Monday - the same day London proposed changes to align its capacity markets with reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
The UK's new government faces a "substantial challenge" in decarbonising the power system by 2030, an analytics and consulting firm warned on Monday - the same day London proposed changes to align its capacity markets with reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.