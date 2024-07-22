Anti-greenwashing rules should drive EU sustainable finance growth -report
Published 14:30 on July 22, 2024 / Last updated at 14:30 on July 22, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Union will need to maintain its position as a global leader in sustainable finance, driven by high consumer demand and a set of regulations against greenwashing that are due to improve next year, according to research published last week.
The European Union will need to maintain its position as a global leader in sustainable finance, driven by high consumer demand and a set of regulations against greenwashing that are due to improve next year, according to research published last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.