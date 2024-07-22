BRIEFING: ASX Environmental Futures contracts will be a tale of two credit types, carbon market participants say
Published 07:25 on July 22, 2024 / Last updated at 07:25 on July 22, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is set to launch futures contracts for the Australian and New Zealand carbon markets later this month, however participants say the level of participation and interest will vary considerably between the two jurisdictions.
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is set to launch futures contracts for the Australian and New Zealand carbon markets later this month, however participants say the level of participation and interest will vary considerably between the two jurisdictions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.