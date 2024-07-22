BRIEFING: ASX Environmental Futures contracts will be a tale of two credit types, carbon market participants say

Published 07:25 on July 22, 2024 / Last updated at 07:25 on July 22, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is set to launch futures contracts for the Australian and New Zealand carbon markets later this month, however participants say the level of participation and interest will vary considerably between the two jurisdictions.