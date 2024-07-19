Azerbaijan launches Climate Finance Action Fund with initial target of $1 bln
Published 17:35 on July 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:35 on July 19, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary
Azerbaijan has today announced the launch of the Climate Finance Action Fund (CFAF), initially targeting $1 billion in financing from fossil fuel producing countries and companies, and half of the capital to go towards climate projects in developing countries.
