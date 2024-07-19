Algeria sets sights on CCS to lower national carbon footprint -media
Published 19:37 on July 19, 2024 / Last updated at 19:37 on July 19, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Middle East
Algeria’s government and private sector are looking to carbon capture and storage (CCS) to counterbalance emissions from oil and gas production, with an eye to minimising the impact of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to local media sources.
Algeria’s government and private sector are looking to carbon capture and storage (CCS) to counterbalance emissions from oil and gas production, with an eye to minimising the impact of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to local media sources.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.