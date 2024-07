A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon was poised for a second weekly decline as the market fell to an 11-week low amid very light volume and in a less than €1 trading range, reflecting a calm day in energy markets as well as the onset of the peak holiday period.