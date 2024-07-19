Canadian companies join forces to reduce methanol emissions via CCUS
Published 01:17 on July 19, 2024 / Last updated at 01:17 on July 19, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
A Vancouver-based global methanol producer and a Calgary-headquartered carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) project developer have announced a partnership to study reducing as much as 400 tonnes of CO2 per day from industrial production.
A Vancouver-based global methanol producer and a Calgary-headquartered carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) project developer have announced a partnership to study reducing as much as 400 tonnes of CO2 per day from industrial production.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.