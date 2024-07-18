FEATURE: Carbon insurers guarantee durability amid rise of removals offtakes
Published 21:00 on July 18, 2024 / Last updated at 21:00 on July 18, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
With buyers securing expensive, large-scale advance purchase agreements for engineered and nature-based carbon removals (CDR), carbon insurers are thinking beyond non-delivery policies and cash payouts to begin guaranteeing credit durability.
