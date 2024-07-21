Olympics sponsor Toyota emits much more CO2 than host nation, says think tank
Published 23:01 on July 21, 2024 / Last updated at 20:52 on July 19, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary
Toyota has been awarded the gold medal for being the highest emitting sponsor of this year's Olympics, responsible for much higher CO2 emissions than host nation France, in an ironic twist for the event claiming to be the 'greenest games yet'.
Toyota has been awarded the gold medal for being the highest emitting sponsor of this year's Olympics, responsible for much higher CO2 emissions than host nation France, in an ironic twist for the event claiming to be the 'greenest games yet'.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.