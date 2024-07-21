Olympics sponsor Toyota emits much more CO2 than host nation, says think tank

Published 23:01 on July 21, 2024 / Last updated at 20:52 on July 19, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary

Toyota has been awarded the gold medal for being the highest emitting sponsor of this year's Olympics, responsible for much higher CO2 emissions than host nation France, in an ironic twist for the event claiming to be the 'greenest games yet'.