European carbon removal accelerator selects eight startups for development phase
Published 10:51 on July 18, 2024 / Last updated at 10:51 on July 18, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, Voluntary
An EU-based carbon removal (CDR) accelerator has announced the selection of eight startups for a development stage of its programme, including a 'negative emission' coal producer, a biochar firm, and a solution focused on decarbonising the construction sector.
