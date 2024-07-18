Amid fears of 18 more months of uncertainty, voluntary carbon platform urges SBTi for swift guidance on Scope 3 offsetting
Published 07:03 on July 18, 2024 / Last updated at 08:07 on July 18, 2024 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A voluntary carbon market platform has called on the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to urgently provide clear guidance on the use of carbon credits for mitigating Scope 3 emissions, amid expectations that direction from the standard-setting organisation may not come until late 2025.
