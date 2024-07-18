US startup launches ocean-based CDR project off North Carolina coast in race for sub-$100/t abatement price tag
Published 00:22 on July 18, 2024 / Last updated at 00:22 on July 18, 2024 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A US-registered public benefit corporation has initiated an ocean-based CO2 removal (CDR) project off the coast of North Carolina by dumping 8,200 tonnes of olivine sand into the sea, targeting an abatement cost under $100/tonne by 2030.
