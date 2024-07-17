Azerbaijan hopes to broker new finance goal and end Article 6 stalemate at COP29
Published 16:23 on July 17, 2024 / Last updated at 16:23 on July 17, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency is bringing together top negotiators next week to advance complicated talks on two of Baku's priorities for the summit - agreement on a new global climate finance goal, and finalisation of the Paris Agreement's rules for international carbon markets, it announced on Wednesday.
