Euro Markets: EUAs drop to two-week low as gas support evaporates

Published 17:19 on July 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on July 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell to their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as energy markets followed a downward trend from the opening, robbing EUAs of their recent support from stable gas prices, even as weekly positions data from the futures exchanges showed a modest increase in speculators' bearish bets.