WCI Market: CCAs pummelled 10% lower as market repositions post-implementation delay to ETS changes
Published 02:17 on July 17, 2024 / Last updated at 02:17 on July 17, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) have traded lower for six straight sessions after the release of ARB’s cap-and-trade informal rulemaking workshop slidedeck showing a delay in implementation of proposed changes pushed to 2026 that surprised market participants.
