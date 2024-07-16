Puerto Rico files $1 billion lawsuit against oil majors for effects of climate change
Published 19:46 on July 16, 2024 / Last updated at 19:46 on July 16, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
Puerto Rico filed a lawsuit Monday against multiple international oil majors seeking $1 billion in damages for the effects of greenhouse gas emissions from their products, joining a litany of similar lawsuits seeking to hold fossil fuel firms financially accountable for the impacts of climate change.
Puerto Rico filed a lawsuit Monday against multiple international oil majors seeking $1 billion in damages for the effects of greenhouse gas emissions from their products, joining a litany of similar lawsuits seeking to hold fossil fuel firms financially accountable for the impacts of climate change.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.