Germany records biggest ever EU ETS emissions drop
Published 16:00 on July 16, 2024 / Last updated at 16:00 on July 16, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
EU ETS-covered emissions in Germany fell around 18% in 2023 compared to the previous year, the largest decline ever since the EU ETS was established in 2005, according to data published by the German Emissions Trading Authority (DEHSt) on Tuesday.
