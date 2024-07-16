EU’s renewable hydrogen goals ‘unlikely to be met’, auditors say
Published 23:01 on July 16, 2024 / Last updated at 15:27 on July 16, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Union is unlikely to meet its 2030 goal for domestic production and import of renewable hydrogen, according to the European Court of Auditors (ECA), who are calling for “a reality check” on targets they describe as “overly ambitious”.
