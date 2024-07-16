Dominican Republic signals Article 6.4 readiness, gears up for Paris carbon trading
Published 15:04 on July 16, 2024 / Last updated at 15:04 on July 16, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central
The Caribbean nation, one of Latin America’s more engaged nations on Paris carbon markets, submitted its Article 6.4 ‘host country participation requirements’ document to the UN on Sunday, having already signed early-stage bilateral carbon trading agreements with Singapore in 2023 and Sweden in 2022.
