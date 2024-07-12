Emitters add biggest RGGI haul since February, CCA length cut across the board

Published 23:28 on July 12, 2024 / Last updated at 23:28 on July 12, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Producers added to their holdings in RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in the most significant way since late February, while both emitters and financial players cut back their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCA) ahead of a Wednesday cap-and-trade rulemaking workshop, weekly data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released Friday showed.