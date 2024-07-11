Smaller refiners file complaints against US EPA, alleging lack of action on 2023 RFS waiver applications
Published 23:35 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 23:52 on July 11, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
A trio of US refiners filed complaints in federal courts last week against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), claiming the agency has failed to act on their applications for small refinery waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
