WCI markets: Delayed implementation of ETS changes overshadows bullish takeaways from ARB rulemaking workshop
Published 01:27 on July 12, 2024 / Last updated at 01:27 on July 12, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices struggled to register upside despite some clarity on ARB’s allowance budget cut plans at Wednesday’s rulemaking workshop, given the unexpected delay in implementation, pushed further to 2026.
