Zimbabwe Article 6 framework to be finalised by year end
Published 17:14 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:14 on July 11, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Zimbabwean government has started developing policies for carbon trading under the Paris Agreement and expects to finalise them by end of year, the country’s environment minister told reporters in Harare on Thursday, per local media reports.
The Zimbabwean government has started developing policies for carbon trading under the Paris Agreement and expects to finalise them by end of year, the country’s environment minister told reporters in Harare on Thursday, per local media reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.