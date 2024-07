A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The newly elected European Parliament is holding its first plenary session in Strasbourg next week, with a potential majority for Commission President-designate Ursula von der Leyen seemingly hanging on the future of climate policies, as she needs backing from the Greens to secure a second term.