North Dakota commission urges Minnesota to recognise CCUS under its ‘problematic’ carbon free power standard
Published 21:02 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 21:02 on July 10, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary
The North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) is pressing for the inclusion of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) under Minnesota’s carbon-free electricity requirements, which passed in spite of neighbour North Dakota's reservations last year.
The North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) is pressing for the inclusion of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) under Minnesota’s carbon-free electricity requirements, which passed in spite of neighbour North Dakota's reservations last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.