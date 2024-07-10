California’s LCFS may be increasing emissions beyond the state -report
Published 23:28 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 23:28 on July 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, US, Voluntary
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) falls short in accounting for secondary effects, economists at the University of California said in a report Tuesday, as the recent boom in renewable diesel (RD) production has led to global agricultural land-use change not fully accounted for in the programme.
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) falls short in accounting for secondary effects, economists at the University of California said in a report Tuesday, as the recent boom in renewable diesel (RD) production has led to global agricultural land-use change not fully accounted for in the programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.