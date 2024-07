Egypt’s voluntary carbon market set to open pending regulatory approval of new rules

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Egypt’s voluntary carbon market (VCM), two years in the making, is poised to open once the country's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approves trading rules by the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) and settlement rules by clearing house Taswyaat, both put out this week.