Egypt’s voluntary carbon market set to open pending regulatory approval of new rules
Published 18:48 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 18:48 on July 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary
Egypt’s voluntary carbon market (VCM), two years in the making, is poised to open once the country's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approves trading rules by the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) and settlement rules by clearing house Taswyaat, both put out this week.
